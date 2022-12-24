Two held for stealing polyester textured yarn worth Rs. 27.30 lakh

Surat crime branch Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing polyester textured yarn worth Rs. 27.30 lakh of Hermes transport solution LLP in Surat.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Yasir Qureshi, driver of the trailor transporting the material and Sudhir Singh, a resident of Ichhapore, police said.

The accused replaced the polyester textured yarn with gunny bags filled with mud and drove the trailor on Friday to Adani port, from where it was to be shipped to China, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light when the Customs officials checked the container and found the gunny bags.

Based on a complaint filed by Brijesh Mishra, manager of Hermes transport solution LLP, Hazira police registered an offence under IPC sections 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) against the accused.

The investigations of the case had been handed over to Surat crime branch by police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Two more accused in the case are absconding.

Surat Crime Branch Inspector H M Gadhvi said, “Sudhir Singh and Yasir Qureshi have been remanded in five-day custody. We have recovered around 4,000 cartoons of polyester textured yarn worth over Rs 2 crore from a godown at Abhva village in Surat city, which was kept on rent by Sudhir, who is a habitual offender. Two others Ali Nakuda and Wasim alias Moshin Malek are the main accused in the case. They bribed trailer drivers with Rs 1 lakh to replace the with mud bags in the container.”