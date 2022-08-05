Two held for ‘robbing bank at gunpoint, firing at cops’ in Bharuch

Two men were arrested even as another two escaped for allegedly robbing a bank and opening fire at the cops while trying to flee with the money in Bharuch Thursday. One of the arrested robbers was injured in police cross-firing and has been admitted to a hospital in Bharuch.

According to police, four masked men entered the Union Bank of India branch at Piraman in Ankleshwar Thursday afternoon and shut the main gate before holding the customers and bank staff hostage at gunpoint.

They robbed Rs 22.70 lakh in cash and fled on two bikes when the police, who rushed to the spot, started chasing them. The robbers began firing at the cops and the police retaliated. One of the robbers was injured in retaliatory firing, while another was caught. Two bags containing Rs 22.70 lakh were also recovered.

“Our police were on patrol near the bank. In the exchange of fire from both sides, one of the robbers got injured and has been admitted to the Bharuch Civil hospital, while another fell down from the bike. All the robbers were armed with country-made pistols. Both the apprehended robbers were pillion riders, while the others escaped. We are registering a case into the incident and will launch a hunt for the two absconding,” said Dr Leena Patil, Bharuch Superintendent of police.