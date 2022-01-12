Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Amli Dam in Surat

Two women drowned while five others went missing after a boat capsized in Amli Dam in Mandvi taluka of Surat on Tuesday. The fire brigade teams and police were carrying out rescue operations to trace the missing persons at the time of filing this report.

According to police, the incident happened when Jitendra Vasava (40), along with nine family members, all residents of Devgiri village, were going to going to a small island near their village Tuesday morning.

Police said that before they could reach the island, their boat capsized due to high-speed winds and adverse weather. The rescue team found bodies of Devniben Puniya Vasava (63) and Gimliben Ramsingh Vasava (62), aunts of Jitenda.

Jitendra Vasava and his cousin sisters Lalitaben Vasava (50) and Dibuben Vasava (55), swam back to the shore.

While five others including Jitendra’s parents Mirabhai Vasava (60) and Raluben Vasava (55), his uncle Magan Vasava (60), aunt Rayku Vasava (55) and his cousin brother Puniyabhai Vasava (65), had gone missing.

After coming on the banks, Jitendra Vasava alarmed villagers about the incident and the villagers intimated the Mandvi police.

The fire brigade officials of Bardoli, Mandvi, and Surat reached the spot started rescue operation.

Mandvi Police Sub-Inspector B S Gamit said, “We are yet to trace the five missing persons. The area where they were drowned is over 70 feet deep. We will continue the search operation Wednesday.”