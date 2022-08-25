Two cars carrying liquor bottles worth Rs 82,000 seized in Surat

Two cars carrying 505 liquor bottles worth Rs 82,000 were seized in in Umarpada area in Surat on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of one of the two cars sped away when the police tried to stop the vehicle and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Police, later in the day, found the car abandoned with liquor bottles in a jungle. The other car was also found abandoned and the police have launched a hunt to nab the drivers of the cars after registering a case in connection with the incident.

The video of the incident shows two police personnel riding on a bike trying to stop car and one of them falling down from the bike.

Talking to the Indian Express, Surat District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joyser said, “We have registered an offence into the seizure of 505 bottles of IMFL worth Rs. 82,800. On the basis of the registration numbers of the cars, we have launched a hunt to arrest both the accused. The policemen who tried to stop the car, constables Nitesh Kumajibhai and Prafulbhai Sakarbhai, have not suffered any major injury.”