2 arrested with items stolen from bullet train project site

July 21, 2022 2:08:40 am
Surat police Wednesday arrested two youths for allegedly stealing different materials from the bullet train project site near Bhatiya check post at Sachin.
According to a complaint lodged by security officer Dinesh Yadav July 10, some items were found missing from the work site.
On Wednesday morning, when Dinesh Yadav and other security guards were on night patrolling in the area they found four persons travelling on paddle rickshaw. Seeing the security guards, two people left the paddle rickshaw while two were caught. On checking the paddle rickshaw, 76 pieces support breakers, a jack and a channel worth Rs 24,000 were recovered.
Police arrested two suspects identified as Veerbahadur Hukumsinh Kevat, and Ramveer Nishad who said that two others of their friends involved the theft are identified as Subhash and Subham.
