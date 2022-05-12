Two arrested over bid to derail train in Valsad

Two youths were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to derail the Bandra Vapi passenger train near Umargam railway station in Valsad.

According to the Railway police, the incident took place on April 27, when a Bandra Vapi passenger train left Vapi railway station towards Mumbai at 12.30 pm. According to police, the two accused, identified as Akshay Halpati (19) and Noor Shaikh (20), placed a stone on the railway track to derail the train after it train crossed Umargam Railway station.

After finding out that some object had hit the train, loco pilot R C Meena stopped the train and found the cattle guard fixed on the train engine was damaged.

Police had registered an offence under IPC section 336 and Indian Railways Act section 152.

Vapi Police Sub-Inspector Y H Rajput told The Indian Express, “There were no CCTV cameras at the place where the incident happened. We questioned around 487 people and finally Noor Shaikh and Akshay Halpati confessed to have committed the crime. The duo said they put the stone on the railway track for fun.”

The accused were ragpickers. Akshay Halpati is a residing in a slum near Bhilad Railway station and Noor lives in a slum near Sanjan Railway station.

“We have produced the accused before Surat Railway court on Wednesday afternoon and they were remanded in three-day police custody…,” the sub-inspector said.