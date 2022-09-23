Truck owner, driver held: 13 booked for ‘assault on’ driver, aide ‘transporting’ buffaloes

The driver and the cleaner of a truck that was transporting 15 buffaloes from Bharuch in Gujarat to Dhule in Maharashtra were allegedly beaten up by a group of youths on NH-48 at Walia Chokdi in Ankleshwar Thursday.

While the Bharuch police arrested truck driver Jishan Mansuri and owner Yakub Patel under different sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, those accused of the assault are still at large. “We have launched a hunt to arrest those involved in the attack on the truck driver and his assistant. The truck driver and owner had not obtained a permit for transportation of buffaloes. Hence, we have registered a case. We have arrested Jishan and Yakub Patel, while cleaner Yunus Mansuri (who has also been booked) is under treatment in the hospital after the attack,” Ankleshwar town police inspector R H Wala told the Indian Express.

According to a complaint filed at the Ankleshwar town police station, Jishan and Yunus were on their way to deliver the buffaloes in Dhule Thursday early morning. The buffaloes belonged to Yakub who had told them to deliver it to a person in Dhule.

The truck was, however, intercepted near Walia Chokdi by one Suresh Bharwad and 13 others. Bharwad, after learning about the buffaloes loaded in the truck, inquired about documents. After a heated exchange, Bharwad and his men allegedly attacked Jishan and Yunus with wooden sticks, in addition to damaging the truck, before fleeing from the spot.

Both driver and cleaner were later admitted to a private hospital. Jishan was later discharged. The truck owner Yakub Patel reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Based on Jishan’s statements, Ankleshwar town police registered an offence against Bharwad and 13 others under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 143 (offences against public tranquility), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (mischief causing damage).