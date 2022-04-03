Tribals continue protest against river-linking project in Songadh

The protest by tribal community against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project reached Songadh taluka of Tapi district on Friday.

The protesting tribals marched in a rally along with tribal leaders from Dusera tekri area to Songadh post office on Friday. The tribal women posted over 11,111 postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to drop the river-linking project.

Meanwhile, state BJP president C R Paatil on Saturday reiterated that the government will not go ahead with the project

“The chief ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra have not given their consent to this project… Even in the meeting headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with tribal elected leaders of Gujarat, which was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, they (union ministers) agreed to drop the project,” Paatil said during a meeting of BJP workers at Vyara in Tapi district.

However, Congress MLA from Vansda in Navsari Anant Patel, who was speaking during the protest rally, said that they want the government to give assurance in white paper.

“Large number of tribals will be displaced by the river-linking project and their livelihoods will be snatched away. The BJP leaders are saying before media that this project will not take place, but we don’t rely on their statements. We want that government should give assurance in white paper,” he said.

Large number of tribals from Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and Dangs districts gathered at Dusera tekri area for the protest.

The protestors are also opposing the Hindustan Zinc Company limited’s Doswada Zinc Smelter plant at Doswada in Songadh taluka citing environmental pollution.

Congress leader Yusuf Gamit said, “The Hindustan Zinc plant at Doswada will lead to air, water, and land pollution. We are tribals and we pray to nature. We have been fighting against the plant and also against the river-linking project… In the coming days, if needed, we will all go to Delhi and carry out protests.”