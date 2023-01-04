Tribal couple who abandoned infant son in Surat held

A tribal couple was arrested in Surat Tuesday evening for allegedly abandoning their three-month-old son on the footpath of a bridge in Adajan area on December 20.

The couple, identified as Jignesh Senva (22) from Mehsana and his wife Ranjan Katara (23) from Aravalli, confessed to have abandoned their son on the footpath of the cable-stayed bridge in Adajan due to poverty, police said.

According to police, they got information from a local resident about the couple and intercepted them on LP Sawani Road. They then verified the persons using CCTV images and took them to the police station.

The couple had the boy in Mehsana on September 11 and later came down to Surat where they worked as labourers, police said.

After the infant was found abandoned, police had registered an offence against unknown persons under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it). They then launched a probe after collecting CCTV images.

Inspector JK Rathod of Adajan police station said, “The tribal couple told us that they didn’t have a place to stay or money to survive. After abandoning the infant boy, they took a train to Valad from there took another train to Mumbai. They worked as ragpickers in Mumbai and returned Tuesday morning.”