Thursday, August 18, 2022

Tribal areas of Valsad, Dang to get 35 new mobile towers, 157 towers to be upgraded

According to Valsad BJP MP Dr KC Patel and Valsad district BJP president Hemant Kansara, 55 mobile towers in Kaprada, Dharampur and Vansda talukas in Valsad district will be upgraded to 3G, while 15 new mobile towers will be installed in the hilly terrain areas in all the three talukas that has no mobile network connectivity.

Subir and Vaghai talukas in Dang district with 102 towers with 2G network will be upgraded to 3G, while 20 new mobile towers will be installed in talukas with no connectivity. (Representational image)

Over 157 mobile towers of 2G network will be upgraded to 3G network and 35 new towers will be installed in the tribal areas of Valsad and Dang districts in South Gujarat.

Talking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “During the Covid pandemic, many students in tribal areas of Valsad and Dang districts faced trouble with online classes. We gave representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who directed Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to work on it, following which a survey was held and a report was submitted. Now we have received a letter from the Union minister that work will start soon.”

Commenting on the development, Congress MLA from Vansda Anant Patel said, “We welcome this decision as tribals in both these districts face great problems due to lack of connectivity. Even if one has to call the 108 ambulance services, they have to move out of the village and get connectivity. Teachers will also benefit to upload attendance online and for other works. But the announcement is made now to woo tribal voters ahead of the assembly elections.”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:51:34 am
Gujarat HC upholds earlier order allowing organ transplant for ‘non-domicile’ resident

