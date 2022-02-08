‘Traitors’: AAP campaigns against Surat corporators who joined BJP

The AAP’s Surat unit on Monday started a campaign branding five corporators who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “traitors” in the wards they were elected from. The party also circulated an audio clip of one of their corporators being “lured” by BJP.

The AAP, which is the main opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), had won 27 seats in the 120-seat body, in the 2021 elections, wiping out the Congress.

Last week, its five corporators — whip Bhavna Solanki (Ward no. 2), Vipul Movaliya (Ward no. 16), Jyotika Lathiya (Ward no. 8), Ruta Kakadiya (Ward no. 3) and Manisha Kukadiya (Ward no. 5) — joined the BJP in Gandhinagar.

Surat AAP leaders started a campaign in these wards with banners and photos of the corporators, demanding that they apologise to the voters. The banners said, “Praja no vishwas no vepar karnar gaddaro (These are traitors who traded people’s faith).”

Circulating an audio clip from an anonymous caller to its corporator from ward 4, Ghanshyam Makwana, the AAP also claimed that the BJP was trying to “lure” him. Talking to The Indian Express, leader of the Opposition in SMC, AAP councilor Dharmesh Bhanderi said, “We will continue our fight against the BJP that is using various tactics to lure our elected corporators… We have told all our 22 councillors to record such phone calls… we will put it before the public.”