Train carrying yarn from Vapi reaches Panipat

The first of 22 trains to transport yarn consignment from Vapi railway station in Valsad to textile and carpet manufacturing hub of Panipat in Haryana reached the destination on Monday, railway authorities said.

The train was flagged off on April 2 and took 38 hours to finish its journey at Deewana terminal in Panipat, they said.

Yarn manufacturing units in Vapi and the union territory of Silvassa were sending raw materials via road that would take up to 72 hours.

Along with saving time, it is estimated that transportation through trains will reduce the logistics cost by more than by 10 per cent.

Valsad railway station area manager Anu Tyagi said, “Hoping for constant support from the textile industry, the railway authorities are planning to make 22 trips from Vapi to Panipat in a month.”