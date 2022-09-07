Ticket checker robbed of cash at knifepoint onboard Virar-Bharuch train

A railway ticket checker was robbed of cash worth over Rs 700 at knifepoint by two youths traveling in the Virar-Bharuch train on Tuesday. The police managed to arrest one of the robbers while the other is on the run.

According to sources in the railway police, Mustak Kazi and his colleague Rajesh Mandal, both ticket checkers, boarded the Virar (Mumbai)-Bharuch (Gujarat) MEMU train on Tuesday from Valsad in Gujarat.

While checking tickets in the first class passenger compartment, two youths showed general tickets. When Kazi asked them to pay a penalty amount, the duo beat him. One of the youths held Kazi at knifepoint and robbed cash worth Rs 760 and a mobile phone from him. While the passengers managed to catch one of the robbers, the other jumped off the train at Billimora railway station in Navsari.

Kazi later lodged a complaint with the Valsad Railway GRP. The police had registered offence under IPC Sections 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). The arrested was identified as Ravi Saroj, a resident of Umargam in Valsad district. Sources said that the other accused is Ravi’s younger brother Rohit.