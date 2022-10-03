scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Three-year-old drowns in water tank in Gujarat’s Dang

The police said prima facie, it appeared that the child fell into the tank built by his father while playing.

The police said prima facie, it appeared that the child fell into the tank built by his father while playing. (Representational image)

A three-year-old boy drowned in an underground water tank in Gujarat’s Dang district late on Sunday, the police said.

According to officers, Tushar, son of Haresh Khurkute, a resident of Zharan village in Subir taluka, was last seen playing outside his house on Sunday evening. Later, on realising that he was missing, Tushar’s parents carried out a search for him and found his body in the underground water tank, the police said. The tank’s lid had been left open by accident, they added.

Later, officers reached the spot and sent the boy’s body for autopsy at Ahwa Civil Hospital. The police said prima facie, it appeared that the child fell into the tank built by his father while playing.

In April, the body of a seven-year-old was found in the water tank of a building near his home in Surat’s Dindoli area. Smith Vishnu Patel, a resident of Dhiraj Nagar society, had gone missing after he attended tuition classes. Sources in the police had said then that the deceased was likely playing on the terrace and may have entered the tank to hide.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:09:27 pm
Next Story

Delhi Police provides Z+ security to CDS Anil Chauhan on MHA’s order

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement