Three-year-old drowns in water tank in Gujarat’s Dang

A three-year-old boy drowned in an underground water tank in Gujarat’s Dang district late on Sunday, the police said.

According to officers, Tushar, son of Haresh Khurkute, a resident of Zharan village in Subir taluka, was last seen playing outside his house on Sunday evening. Later, on realising that he was missing, Tushar’s parents carried out a search for him and found his body in the underground water tank, the police said. The tank’s lid had been left open by accident, they added.

Later, officers reached the spot and sent the boy’s body for autopsy at Ahwa Civil Hospital. The police said prima facie, it appeared that the child fell into the tank built by his father while playing.

In April, the body of a seven-year-old was found in the water tank of a building near his home in Surat’s Dindoli area. Smith Vishnu Patel, a resident of Dhiraj Nagar society, had gone missing after he attended tuition classes. Sources in the police had said then that the deceased was likely playing on the terrace and may have entered the tank to hide.