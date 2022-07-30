Three suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in Valsad

July 30, 2022 11:18:01 pm
Three suspected cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection mainly affecting cattle and buffalos, have been reported from a panjrapole in Valsad district Saturday.
This is the first suspected case of lumpy skin disease in South Gujarat. The three cows that are suspected to be affected by the disease have been isolated.
The veterinary department team of the Animal Husbandry department of Valsad reached Gaudham, run by Angniveer organization, at Bhakharwadi village Saturdat took blood samples, and isolated the three cattle.
There are over 145 cattle in the panjrapole.
Subscriber Only Stories
Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry department in Valsad, Dr. Viren Bhuva said, “We have taken blood samples of 11 cows from the spot and have sent it our laboratory in Ahmedabad for testing for lumpy skin disease. All the 145 cows in the Gaudham have been successfully vaccinated. Since the outbreak of the disease, our teams have been carrying out survey in all the villages in the district and till date no positive case has come out.”
-
-
