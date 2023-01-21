Three senior officials of Gujarat’s Sumul Dairy terminated

The Sumul (Surat Milk Union Limited) Dairy, now known as the Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited authorities, terminated its three top officials in Gujarat on Friday night due to their alleged involvement in irregularities, including theft of milk, officials said.

The three ‘tainted’ officers are Dr. Manish Bhatt (general manager in the marketing department), Alpesh Shah, divisional general manager in the operations department, and Hiren Patel manager in the engineering department.

The annual turnover of Sumul Dairy is over Rs 4,500 crore with 2.50 lakh members who are cattle-rearers supplying milk to over 1,200 ‘mandli’ spread in the Surat and Tapi districts.

Sources in the dairy department said that irregularities were spotted at various places during an audit carried out a month ago. They included theft of milk and purchase of machinery which are not much needed.

SUMUL Dairy chairman Mansinh Patel ordered managing director A H Purohit to carry out a detailed probe in which the names of three senior most officials cropped up. Sources said that the three officers had been given time to give an explanation, which was found to be unsatisfactory.

Acting on the orders of Mansinh Patel, Purohit Friday terminated Manish Bhatt, Alpesh Shah, and Hiren Patel. The termination letters were handed over to them.

“We have come across the information about the termination of three senior officials and our consent was taken before a decision was taken. At present, I don’t know the exact details of their involvement and nobody is sharing details about how much loss the dairy incurred. This issue will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Board of directors on 27th January,” said one of the Board members Jayesh Patel.