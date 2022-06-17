Three men ‘stab’ brothers serving as GRD jawans

Two brothers working as Gram Rakshak Dal (Home Guards) were stabbed by three unidentified youths while they were on their way for their night duty at Chaura check post in Surat district late Wednesday, police said. The GRD jawans are undergoing treatment in the New Civil Hospital, where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

According to police, Dilip Vasava (30) and his brother Himmat Vasava (28) — both residents of Satvan village in Umarpada taluka of Surat district, were working as GRD jawans with Surat district police for five years.

On Wednesday evening, the brothers left home around 10 pm for their night shift at Chaura check post. On the way, near Selvan village crossroads, they found three youths on a bike speed from opposite direction with the vehicle’s headlight off. Vasava brothers stopped them and told them to drive slowly and put the headlight on.

An argument ensued and the youths stabbed Dilip and Himmat on the chest and stomach repeatedly before fleeing. Dilip called their elder brother for help and the duo were rushed to the community health centre from where they were shifted to New Civil Hospital in Surat.