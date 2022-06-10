Three men rob youth of Rs 1.87 lakh at ATM centre

Three miscreants robbed a youth of Rs 1.87 lakh at an ATM centre of the Varachha Cooperative Bank in Sachin GIDC area on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Chandankumar Chaurasia, working as a collection agent of a private money finance firm in Sachin, went to deposit Rs 1.87 lakh in the ATM centre at Laxmi Villa complex in Sachin GIDC.

Minutes after he entered the ATM kiosk, three youths entered the centre and threatened him at knifepoint to hand over the cash. Fearing for his life, Chaurasia handed Rs 1.87 lakh of the firm to the miscreants who then escaped on a bike, police said.

Chaurasia then informed about the incident to the firm manager and police who reached the spot and collected CCTV footage from the ATM centre. Chaurasia later lodged a complaint with Sachin GIDC police station.

Sachin GIDC police inspector DV Baldaniya said, “We have collected the CCTV footage in which three youths are seen threatening Chaurasia at knifepoint… We are also collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and their bike. Further investigation is going on. The accused will be arrested soon.”