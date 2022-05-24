Three injured in parasailing mishap on Daman beach

Three people, including a minor, who were parasailing at Jampore beach in Moti Daman (Union Territory) were injured as their parachute overturned in the high-speed winds and the trio fell on the beach Sunday evening.

The injured, identified as Vijendra Singh (45), his nephew Avdhesh (7) and parachute trainer Gajendra Rana (32), were rushed to a hospital at Hariya in Vapi. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

Singh and his nephew were accompanied by Rana, a parasailing expert, and were high up in the sky when the winds hit them, said Daman police Assistant Sub-inspector V D Chauhan. “Currently, all three are stable. We have started a probe into the incident. We have sent our teams at Vapi to take statements of injured ones and relatives,” he said.

After the accident, the relatives took all the three injured to a nearby private hospital from where they were shifted to the Hariya hospital for further treatment. After learning about the incident, the local police reached the beach and stopped all parasailing activities.