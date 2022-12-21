scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Three injured as pickup van rams into tea shop on the outskirts of Surat

Several people were having tea and snacks at the roadside shop when the incident took place on Dec 18.

The driver of the speeding pickup van fled leaving it at the spot. (Photo: Twitter/@LoveWorld_Peopl)
A pickup van rammed into a tea shop at Saroli in Surat and injured three of its customers, police said, adding that one of the victims was undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and the others were discharged.

Several customers were having tea and snacks at the roadside Bapa No Bagicho on the night of Dec 18. The driver of the speeding pickup van fled leaving it at the spot.

A video of the incident on the outskirts of Surat city went viral on social media.

After the tea shop’s owner, Nilesh Jain, lodged a complaint, the Saroli police on Monday booked the van driver under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 and 134.

Saroli police station inspector S A Desai said, “We have seized the pickup van and identified the owner but are yet to record his statements. We will find out whether the owner was driving the vehicle himself. Among the three injured ones, one has multiple fractures on his leg and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital, while the other two were discharged after primary treatment on the same day.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 06:18:58 pm
Suhas Palshikar writes: One hundred days of Bharat Jodo

