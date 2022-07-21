3 held in Surat with MD drug worth Rs 6 lakh

July 21, 2022 1:57:43 am
Three men were arrested from Punagam area of Surat with 60 grams of Mephedrone Drug (MD) worth Rs 6 lakh that was said to be purchased from Mumbai, Surat Crime Branch officials said.
According to officials, they acted on a tip-off and intercepted a luxury car at Kangaroo Circle in Punagam area.
Police said that on questioning, the driver and two others in the car failed to give satisfactory answers.
Police then checked the vehicle and found 60 grams of MD packed in plastic pouch.
Subscriber Only Stories
All three persons were arrested and were identified as Azharuddin Bhayyat, a resident of Muglisara, Abdul Rehman Pathan, a resident of Variyavi Bazaar, Mohammed Harun a resident of Limbayat.
Joint police commissioner traffic and crime Sharad Singhal said, “The consignment belonged to Azharuddin who bought it from Mumbai to sell it at higher prices in Surat.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Fire breaks out in food colour manufacturing unit in Dahej; no casualties
Illegal mining: Day after DSP was mowed down, truck driver arrested
Owners of closed MSME units in Halol discuss govt’s plastic policy
Following L-G’s Directions Delhi to get 1,000 sandalwood trees, experts apprehensive
Delhi: Crores extorted using loan app racket with China link
MU signs MoU with ITCA; joins Students’ Satellite Consortium
Delhi: Preliminary work starts for CM’s ‘twin towers’
Delhi: Woman stabbed for objecting to noise
Constable tries to stop truck, mowed down near checkpost in Borsad of Anand
Again, SC draws the red line on misuse of power to arrest
Gaganyaan abort mission this yr; solar, lunar missions in 2023
Horoscope Today, July 21, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction