Wednesday, July 20, 2022

3 held in Surat with MD drug worth Rs 6 lakh

According to officials, they acted on a tip-off and intercepted a luxury car at Kangaroo Circle in Punagam area.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 21, 2022 1:57:43 am
Police checked the vehicle and found 60 grams of MD packed in plastic pouch.

Three men were arrested from Punagam area of Surat with 60 grams of Mephedrone Drug (MD) worth Rs 6 lakh that was said to be purchased from Mumbai, Surat Crime Branch officials said.

Police said that on questioning, the driver and two others in the car failed to give satisfactory answers.

All three persons were arrested and were identified as Azharuddin Bhayyat, a resident of Muglisara, Abdul Rehman Pathan, a resident of Variyavi Bazaar, Mohammed Harun a resident of Limbayat.

Joint police commissioner traffic and crime Sharad Singhal said, “The consignment belonged to Azharuddin who bought it from Mumbai to sell it at higher prices in Surat.”

