Three children drown in Tapi river

Three children drowned in Tapi river in Surat when they were playing on the river banks, police said Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened Friday evening when the three minors were playing on the banks of Tapi river got dragged towards the river due to high tide from the sea.

The fire teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies of two boys identified as Mohammed Karamali Fakir (7) and Shahadat Shah (7), both residents of Ikbalnagar slums in Rander. The body of the girl, Saniya Shaikh (5), was found Saturday.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to New Civil hospital where doctors said the cause of death was drowning. Rander Police lodged a case of accidental death into the incident.