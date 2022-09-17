Three arrested over gangrape in Surat

Five days after a 27-year-old woman was gangraped in Surat, the Crime Banch on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

One more accused involved in the case is still absconding.

The arrested persons, all natives of Bihar, were remanded in three-day police custody on Saturday.

The incident happened on September 11 when the woman and her friend were sitting near a textile market at around 8.00 pm.

According to police, the four accused turned up and asked the woman and her friend to accompany them. When the woman’s friend refused to accompany them, the accused beat him up and tied his hands and legs with strings and later took him and the woman to a nearby banana field, where they all raped her.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “We first made sketches of all the four accused and sent our teams to the nearby areas. The local residents told us that all the four youths were regularly found moving in these areas. We picked up one of the accused and during his interrogation, we got names of others. We have arrested three persons involved in the case while the fourth accused is absconding and attempts have been made to catch him.”