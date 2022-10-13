Textile merchant robbed of Rs 55 lakh from car in Surat

A textile merchant was robbed of Rs 55 lakh cash in Dindoli area of Surat city on Tuesday night even as police claimed to have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks ahead of the upcoming festivals.

According to police, Ankit Kanodiya, resident of Vesu area in Surat and native of Rajasthan, was on his way with his uncle Vinod Kanodiya, to finalise the deal to purchase a textile unit at industrial estate in Tatathaiya village near Kadodara village.

The duo was travelling by car carrying Rs 55 lakh in cash to be paid to one Arvind Patel who owns the textile factory. When they reached canal road towards Chalthan area, two men wearing face masks intercepted their car on a moped near Madhuram complex at Dindoli. The pillion rider threw muddy water water on the front glass of the car, blocking Ankit’s view, forcing him to stop. The moped rider then opened the car door and took keys while the pillion rider opened the rear door and snatched the bag containing cash. The duo then fled the spot.

A complaint was registered with Dindoli police station. Inspector SM Pathan of Dindoli police station said, “We have made four teams to nab the culprits. The complainant could not note the number of the moped.”