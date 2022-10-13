scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Textile merchant robbed of Rs 55 lakh from car in Surat

According to police, Ankit Kanodiya, resident of Vesu area in Surat and native of Rajasthan, was on his way with his uncle Vinod Kanodiya, to finalise the deal to purchase a textile unit at industrial estate in Tatathaiya village near Kadodara village.

Surat, Surat Textile merchant robbed, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA complaint was registered with Dindoli police station. Inspector SM Pathan of Dindoli police station said, “We have made four teams to nab the culprits. The complainant could not note the number of the moped.”

A textile merchant was robbed of Rs 55 lakh cash in Dindoli area of Surat city on Tuesday night even as police claimed to have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks ahead of the upcoming festivals.

According to police, Ankit Kanodiya, resident of Vesu area in Surat and native of Rajasthan, was on his way with his uncle Vinod Kanodiya, to finalise the deal to purchase a textile unit at industrial estate in Tatathaiya village near Kadodara village.

The duo was travelling by car carrying Rs 55 lakh in cash to be paid to one Arvind Patel who owns the textile factory. When they reached canal road towards Chalthan area, two men wearing face masks intercepted their car on a moped near Madhuram complex at Dindoli. The pillion rider threw muddy water water on the front glass of the car, blocking Ankit’s view, forcing him to stop. The moped rider then opened the car door and took keys while the pillion rider opened the rear door and snatched the bag containing cash. The duo then fled the spot.

A complaint was registered with Dindoli police station. Inspector SM Pathan of Dindoli police station said, “We have made four teams to nab the culprits. The complainant could not note the number of the moped.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jayaprakash Narayan: The man, the movement and his protégésPremium
Jayaprakash Narayan: The man, the movement and his protégés
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:12:24 am
Next Story

Of all calls to Mumbai Fire Brigade, only 30% report fire

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement