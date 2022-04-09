Temple located in residential society: 2 groups clash in Surat

Two groups clashed in Surat Friday over the Swaminarayan women’s temple located in the common open plot of a residential society at Kapodara. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to police, the incident took place near the temple in Swati residential society, when a large number of women residents sat on dharma outside temple demanding to shift the temple from the common plot.

Following this, another group of women who were supporting the location of the temple reached the spot and a heated exchange of arguments took place between them. After some of the residents called the police control room, Varachha and Kapodara police staff reached the spot.

Kapodara police inspector N N chaudhary said, ” The temple, where only women are allowed to enter, was built around ten years ago in the residential society. The groups had a clash and we have brought the situation under control.”