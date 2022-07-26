Temple fair tender awarded to Muslim, VHP objects citing ‘religious sentiments’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Monday demanded the withdrawal of a tender issued to a Muslim individual to set up play rides for children at the Somnath Mahadeva Temple fair in Billimora town of Navsari saying it will “hurt religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees”. However, the temple trust said the issue has been resolved after a meeting with the VHP.

The trust had issued the tender to Mumbai-based Anwar Sheikh for Rs 46 lakh and the construction of shops (tents) and children’s play area has already commenced in the campus.

Leaders and members from the right-wing outfit Monday were at the Somnath Mahadev Temple trustee office and warned of protests if the authorities fail to act on the demand.

“This is for the first time a Mumbai-based firm has filled the tender for children’s rides while other two tenders have been given to Hindus,” Hiren Shah, VHP Billimora president, told The Indian Express. He added that VHP teams will keep “secret” vigil at the fair and “if any objectionable act is found, we will take it seriously”.

The matter was resolved after the temple trust held a meeting with the VHP, the political leaders of Billimora and the police. “We have come out with a solution that the tender cannot be cancelled currently, but will take guarantee from the people (contractor) that they will not eat meat inside the campus or will offer prayers. From next time, we will think of issuing the tenders. We have also presented our problems before the VHP after which they agreed,” said temple trustee Shiva Patel.

The fair, which is being held during the Shravan month and attracts thousands of devotees, especially from South Gujarat, is being held after a gap of two years.