Team of 165 BJP leaders from state to work for UP polls

A team of 165 BJP leaders each from Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi, will camp in Uttar Pradesh to implement successful strategies from their home states in the assembly elections there, for which a meeting was held in Lucknow on Thursday, according to sources.

Gujarat state BJP vice-president and former BJP MLA of Surat city Karanj assembly seat, Janak Bagdana, was appointed Pravasi Pramukh (visiting president) for UP, assigning him the responsibility of working in the Awadh zone, which has 71 assembly seats across 11 districts and the cities of Lucknow and Ayodhya.

The state has been divided into six zones for the election campaign, assigning a zone to each state, most of which are states with migrant workers from UP.

Each state had to prepare a list of 165 BJP leaders who are former MPs and MLAs or senior leaders in the party organisation who have earlier worked in other states during elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bagdana said, “We have prepared a list of 165 members who gave consent to work for the next three months in UP. Our team consists of experienced leaders and we will work on 71 assembly seats with the help of local BJP leaders.”

Barring 20 leaders, the rest of the selected attended Thursday’s meeting in which teams of five each were made for various assignments. “Some had to stay back for the party’s morcha meeting and the other state level meetings in Gandhinagar, and they will come eventually,” said Bagdana.

Surat has been a sort of backroom for UP elections — when present BJP state president CR Paatil was put in charge of UP and in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was contesting from Varanasi.

“Out of 165 members, 14 members are from Uttar Pradesh and settled in Gujarat, while the others are from across Gujarat. Our 165 members will stay in UP till the assembly elections. These members will work on Panna Pramukh committee, Booth Pramukh committee, Ward pramukh committee and make appropriate appointments. Later, meetings of all will be organised and they will be trained. We will create micro-level teams for UP elections. The accommodation and transportation facility will be managed by local BJP leaders in the Awadh zone. My role is to supervise the arrangements and monitor the progress of work,” said Bagdana.

Among the 165 members are Amit Rajput, ruling party leader of BJP in Surat Municipal corporation, K C Patel, former regional general secretary of BJP, Shabdsharan Brahmbhatt, former state general secretary, and Bharat Dangar, former mayor of Vadodara.