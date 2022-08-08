scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Tazia procession today in Surat, traffic restrictions in place

Strict arrangements have been laid out on the procession route to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure a peaceful atmosphere, police said.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
Updated: August 8, 2022 11:49:39 pm
Several police constables equipped with body cameras will be deployed to keep vigil. (Express file photo, representational)

Traffic restriction will be in place in Surat Tuesday afternoon as the Tazia procession will be taken out on account of Muharram under strict police presence. The traffic will be diverted to internal roads from the main roads of Raj Marg where the procession will be taken out.

Strict arrangements have been laid out on the procession route to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure a peaceful atmosphere, police said. Several police constables equipped with body cameras will be deployed to keep vigil.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar held a meeting between both the community leaders and Surat city Tazia committee president Arshad Kalyani a couple of days ago to ensure a peaceful procession. Tomar appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and harmony during the festival. Swami Amrishanand, Swami Batukgiri Maharaj and various priests of different Hindu temples were also present in the meeting.

The procession is being held in Surat after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic. Sources in the Surat city Tazia committee said the Tazias made by different groups have been given token numbers. All the Tazias will be taken out in processions to the Zampa Bazaar area in the walled city.

A special tent has been set up at Bhagal Crossroad where city mayor Hemali Boghawala, Municipal Commissioner B N Pani, the city police commissioner as well as Hindu priests and other dignitaries will be present to welcome the first 10 tazias. BJP MP CR Paatil will also remain present in the event, said a source in the Tazia committee.

All the processions will arrive at Zampa Bazaar before the larger procession covering the entire Raj Marg of the city begins. Apart from Muslims, Hindus, Parsis and Sikhs also pay their respects to the Tazias and offer coconuts and rose petals.

“Over 2,000 volunteers will be present from the starting point at Zampa Bazaar to the end point at Hodi Bungalow at Ved Road to ensure the procession is carried out peacefully and without any hassle. The volunteers have also been instructed to see the procession proceeds without any delay. We hope the procession will be completed by 9.00 pm,” said Surat Tazia Committee President Arshad Kalyani.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:47:20 pm

