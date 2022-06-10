Taking Christian leaders to temple: Shabri Seva Samiti expels BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dang, Vijay Patel, was expelled from the Shabri Seva Samiti of Dang district that is headed by self-styled godman Swami Aseemanand on Wednesday, allegedly over taking two Christian leaders of the party inside the Shabri temple. Patel has been a member of the Samiti for 25 years.

A copy of the Samiti’s resolution signed by Swami Aseema-nand says, “Shri Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Patel (Dang MLA), has violated the principle of Shabri Seva Samiti. He has been removed from the post of trust member of the Shabri Seva Samiti.” Aseemanad is a life-time member of the Samiti.

Aseemanand was unavailable for comment, while Samiti senior trust member Kishor Gavit said, “A meeting of the trust members was held on the temple premises Wednesday evening in which seven out of nine members were present. Dashrat Pawar, president of BJP Dang district unit, and MLA Vijay Patel were not present. The trust members and president Swami Aseemanand objected to the entry of two Christian leaders into the temple. So we decided to sign a resolution to remove Vijay Patel as trust member.”

Talking to the Indian Express, Vijay Patel said, “I have been associated with Sabridham temple as trust member for around 25 years and have close ties with Swamiji. BJP MLA from Mangrol in Surat district Ganpat Vasava was on political tour of Dang district on June 4, 5 and 6. On the last day, I joined Vasava and other BJP leaders on their tour when we went to Sabrimata temple at Sabridham. The other BJP leaders who were with us were Dang district panchayat president Mangal Gavit and two Christian leaders Jagdish Gavit, husband of Nirmala Gavit vice-president of Dang district panchayat, and BJP Dang general secretary Rajesh Gamit.”

Vijay Patel was elected as MLA in the by-election held in 2020, following the resignation of incumbent Congress member Mangal Gavit who joined the BJP.

The MLA added, “I don’t know why I have been removed from the Samiti. My view was not taken… They (members and president of the Samiti), might have come to know that I took these Christian leaders near the idols inside the temple.”

Gavit said, “Our Samiti’s main principle is to stop religious conversion of tribal Hindus to Christianity and also to bring back those converted… Vijaybhai knows it well… Our objection is to the two Christian leaders being allowed to enter the temple and take photographs near the idols…”

Claiming that the photographs would be “misused by the Christians”, Gavit said, “Vijaybhai Patel should have objected to the entry of two Christian leaders. This is the only reason behind the removal of Vijaybhai Patel from the post of trust member.”