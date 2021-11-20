Swachh Survekshan 2021: Surat retains India’s 2nd cleanest city tag, Indore tops the list

Surat retained the second position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Surat is also the lone Gujarat city to be on the top 10 cleanest Indian cities list topped by Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Indore retained the top position for the fifth consecutive year by securing 5,618.14 of 6,000 marks, while Surat got 5,559.21. Both the cities retained their performance from the previous year.

Under the SLP (Service level progress) category, Surat scored 2,238.06 out of 2400 marks, while Indore secured 2313.38. In the Citizen Voice category, Surat received 1721.16 out of 1800 marks, Indore scored 1704.76. Surat and Indore each got 1600 out of 1800 marks under the Certification category.

The Gujarat city has a population of over 65 lakh as against Indore’s 31 lakh. “We are happy that we have retained our second cleanest city position across the country. Surat is an industrial city and the economic capital of Gujarat. We are over double the population of Indore city. We are equal and ahead in various sectors than Indore but we lacked in the SLP sector. We will work on the SLP sector and hope to achieve the first position the next year,” said Surat city standing committee chairman Paresh Patel.

The sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan, organised Saturday in Delhi, was presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, who was accompanied by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

Surat city Mayor Hemali Boghawala, state Urban Development Minister and BJP MLA from Katargam, Veenu Moradiya, received the award from the President. Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani was also present at the event.

“All the credit goes to the administrative wing of SMC, the elected wing, and the citizens who supported us. Now we have to maintain what we have achieved and we will work on those areas where we are lacking,” said Mayor Boghawala.