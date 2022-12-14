Suspected ISI agent sent to eight-day SOG remand

The 32-year-old man arrested in Surat on Tuesday on suspicion of being an ISI agent was sent to eight-day remand with the Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday.

The accused Deepak Salunke, a resident of Dindoli area in Surat and a native of Dhule in Maharashtra, was brought to the Surat district Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma court under tight security produced in the afternoon.

Salunke was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch on Tuesday, on an intelligence input, and a complaint against him under IPC sections 121(a) (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 120 (criminal conspiracy).

Surat police put forward 12 reasons and requested his remand for 14 days. However, after arguments, the court granted remand till December 21. Salunke is being questioned by officials of Surat SOG and Surat City Crime Branch.

Police submitted in the remand application that the accused was using two mobile phones and had made two dummy Facebook accounts — by the name of Bharat Rajput and another by the name of Pradip BSF, through which he was in contact with ISI agents Hamid and Mohammed in Karachi, Pakistan. As per police, Hamid was also using a dummy FB account by the name Poonum Sharma.

The accused also had 13 national and international Facebook groups associated with hawala network and online money transfer, police said adding that the first conversation of Salunke with Poonum Sharma took place on May 11, where Sharma messaged on Hundi Service (Hawala) Facebook group mentioning, “I want to transfer PKR (Pakistani rupee) to INR (Indian rupee).”

The accused responded and later they both started chatting, police said adding that through Binance cryptocurrency, Salunke got Rs75,856 on behalf of sharing photos of the Army movement at Pokhran in Rajasthan and also supplying India’s mobile phone SIM cards to them. Police are investigating the origin of the SIM cards and how many of them were sent to Pakistan, along with the source of the photos sent to Hamid.

The accused holds a bank account in the State Bank of India and another with the IDBI Bank, through which he was doing financial transactions, police said adding the details of the transactions are being investigated.

Through Hundi Service and Hundi Hawala Facebook groups, the accused did financial transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. Salunke also received 226 USDT cryptocurrency through Binance crypto account from Pakistan through Hamid and Mohammed. He converted the cryptocurrency into Rs 21,206. Several of his conversations with Hamid and others were deleted and are yet to be retrieved, police said.

SOG inspector AP Chaudhary said, “We have got eight-day police remand… we have some information that will be verified during the period.”