Surat: Youth held over bid to slit throat of tribal woman

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to slit throat of a tribal woman in Surat.

According to Sachin police, the woman, Nilam Vasava (22), a resident of Umarpada taluka in Surat, was rushed to a hospital following the incident and her condition is reported to be stable.

The accused was identified as Ramsingh Padvi and he attacked Nilam after she refused to continue friendship with him, police said.

Police said the incident happened on December 21 when Nilam, who works at a textile factory, was on her way to work with two friends. When they reached near the factory, Padvi caught hold of Nilam from behind and tried to slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

Nilam’s friends pushed Padvi and rescued her, but she suffered an injury on her throat .

Nilam was rushed to private hospital where doctors immediately carried out a surgery and she received eight stitches.

Sachin police registered a case against Padvi based on a complaint by Nilam under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and he was arrested Thursday from a hideout in Sachin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police R L Mawani said, “Padvi and Nilam were friends but she ended the relationship after he misbehaved with her. Padvi wanted to continue the relationship, which she denied… We have arrested the accused and started investigation.”