Woman electrocuted in Surat after farmers connect barbed wire fence to power line

A 45-year-old woman farm labourer was electrocuted after she came in contact with electric wire wrapped on barbed wires across an agricultural field to protect the standing crop from pigs in Gujarat’s Surat. The police have registered a complaint against the agricultural field owners and have started a probe.

Sources with the police said farmers Daniel Nayka and his brother Dharmesh Nayka had erected barbed wire across their sugarcane crop in Valanpur village in Surat’s Mahuva taluk. The farmer had also attached an electric line to it, with one of its ends touching the overhead high-tension power line passing through the fields.

Sources said that on Friday morning, when Rekhaben Nayka, their relative, went to the field to cut grass for her cattle, her left hand accidentally touched the electric wire, instantly electrocuting her. She succumbed to severe burn injuries on the spot. Rekha’s husband Bharatbai Nayka later found her lying dead and informed the villagers and police.

Mahuva police reached the spot and sent the body to the local primary health centre for post-mortem. Bharatbhai lodged a complaint against Daniel and Dharmesh, and the police registered offence under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 144 (armed with deadly weapon).

Mahuva police sub-inspector B B Pardhane said, “Generally there are incidents reported from different villages that droves of pigs enter their agricultural fields and damage the standing crop. The farmers cover their fields with barbed wire. This is the first incident of electric power being passed through it using a high-tension line. We have removed the electric wire. We have also written to the DGVCL (Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd) to take action against them. Both the accused in this case have gone underground and we are searching for them. Rekhaben died due to an electric shock.”