Surat: Two held over gangrape of 17-yr-old girl at railway station

Surat Railway police on Tuesday arrested two youths for alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old differently-abled girl at Surat Railway station.

According to police, the incident happened on May 22 night at the railway station where the 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old youth, whom she had eloped with, were doing odd jobs for the last few days after they ran out of money.

The accused, who were working as cleaning staff at the station, asked the youth to stand in queue at the reservation centre of the railway station during night if he wants to earn money, police said.

When the girl’s friend left, the two accused took her to a room and raped her in turns.

On May 23, when the girl’s friend returned, she narrated the incident to him and they later lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, Surat Railway Police staff caught both the accused and later arrested them after they confessed to the crime. The accused were natives of Bihar.