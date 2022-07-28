scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Gujarat: Surat twin towers to be the first to house offices of civic body, central & state govts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was taken through the design virtually, suggested that some of the offices of the state government and Central government also be included in the same building so that people could get their work done in a single place.

Written by Kamal Saiyed | Surat |
Updated: July 28, 2022 10:58:04 am
The A wing of the tower will be 47,895 square metres, while the B wing that will house state and central government offices will be built on 43,666 square metres, he said adding the sellable area is 7.50 lakh square feet (central government and state government).

The upcoming 28-storey twin administrative buildings of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) will be the first in the country to house offices of a civic body along with state government and the central government offices under one roof.

The SMC on Tuesday issued tenders of the construction to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in three years.

Executive engineer with SMC’s Special Cell, Ketan Desai, said, “The twin skyscrapers will be of 28 floors, 106 metres in height and have four basement parking lots. The total area is 2.20 lakh square metres (23.60 lakh square feet) and there will be four podiums that will have offices of the mayor, municipal commissioner, deputy commissioners and city engineer, along with meeting halls and cafeteria.”

The A wing of the tower will be 47,895 square metres, while the B wing that will house state and central government offices will be built on 43,666 square metres, he said adding the sellable area is 7.50 lakh square feet (central government and state government).

The tender will open on July 30 and the last date to file will be August 22, Desai said, adding, “We are hoping that the project will be ready in three years.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner BN Pani said, “The total cost of the project is Rs 1,080 core, which includes construction cost of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 80 crore for operation and maintenance. The skyscrapers will have IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) platinum rating.”

In October last year, Pani took the plan for the new offices to Gandhinagar and showed it to chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil who is an MP from Surat.

The presentation was virtually seen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who advised to include some of the state government and Central government offices in the project, so that people can get their work done at a single place.

Claiming that it will be the first buildling in the country to house offices of a civic body, state government and central government offices together, Pani said, “It will be the tallest building in South Gujarat. We have received demand and requirement requests from offices of 112 different departments (1.08 lakh square metres) of the state government and 10 offices of the central government (7,000 square metres). We are still receiving requests…”

Adding that money will be sourced from various departments after calculating the land costs and construction costs, he said, “A lease deal will be made between SMC and other departments.”

Former chief minister Anandiben Patel laid the foundation stone of the twin buildings in 2015, on the land belonging to old Surat sub-jail on Ring Road. The sub-jail was shifted to the Central Jail in Lajpore on the outskirts of Surat city in 2011, after which the land of old sub-jail was lying vacant.

The SMC head office is functioning from the premises of Mughalsarai building in Chowk Bazaar area. Facing traffic problems and shortage of space, the SMC approached the state government and got the sub-jail land.

Various designs were made for the proposed building and in October 2021, Municipal Commissioner Pani made a presentation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Prime minister Narendra Modi, who was taken through the design virtually, suggested that some of the offices of the state government and Central government also be included in the same building so that people could get their work done in a single place.

On the basis of the suggestions, the SMC altered the plan and submitted the revised one to the state government technical designing committee, which approved it on July 8, 2022.

