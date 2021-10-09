Surat: Truck drivers ‘deliver mud, stones instead of coal’, held

Surat police arrested two truck drivers who allegedly delivered stones and mud to a Bharuch firm instead of imported coal worth Rs 5 lakh, which they had ordered.

The accused have been identified as as Rajesh Sahu and Sanjay Sahu.

According to a complaint filed by a contractor Yogesh Patel, associated with Adani company at Hazira, he had sent 63.48 metric tons of coal worth Rs 5 lakh to be delivered to UPL company at Jhagadia on October 3 through a local transporter Jitubhai Patel.

According to police, Jitubhai sent the coal in two trucks driven by Rajesh and Sanjay.

However, instead of coal, the drivers delivered stones and mud to UPL company, following which they contacted Adani company.

After Yogesh Patel lodged a complaint against the Jitubhai and the two drivers with Hazira police station on Saturday, police registered a case under IPC sections 406, 407, 114 and 120(b).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaiya said, “We have booked Jitubhai and the two drivers. At present, the role of Jitubhai Patel is not yet known as he has gone underground. We are also trying to find out where the coal had gone.”