Surat triple murder case: Police to seek nod to prosecute juvenile offender as major

Police in Surat are set to seek permission from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to prosecute the minor boy, allegedly involved in the triple murder that took place at a textile factory in Amroli on December 25, as a major.

According to police, they will seek permission from the JJB to prosecute the 17-year-old accused under section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act and to hold the trial in a fast track court.

The juvenile offender was among the three arrested on December 25 for their alleged involvement in the murder of Kalpesh Dholakia (36), his father Dhanji Dholakiya (61), and his uncle Ghanshyam Rajodiya (56), in a textile factory at Anjani industrial estate.

The accused Ashish Raut (19) and Rakesh Dakua (42) — both residents of the Amroli area and natives of Odisha — are in judicial custody at the Surat central jail, while the juvenile offender is at a remand home in Katargam.

Police said that it was the juvenile offender who stabbed all the three victims after factory owner Dholakia beat up him and his friend Ashsish Raut with a wooden stick when they went to the factory to demand their pending salary.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, led by deputy commissioner of police Harshad Mehta and other officials from the Crime Branch and Amroli police station.

Nine days after the incident, the SIT prepared a 60-page chargesheet and submitted it to the Surat District Court and the Juvenile Court. The chargesheet includes statements of 100 witnesses, medical evidence, scientific evidence, CCTV footage and along with other evidences.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, the SIT and the district government pleader held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss prosecuting the juvenile offender as a major offender as he is the main accused in the triple murder case.

Ashish Raut was present along with the juvenile offender when he attacked the three persons, while Rakesh Dakua helped both of them escape from the spot and hide the knife used for murder.

Talking to The Indian Express, district government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said, “He knew the gravity of the crime that he committed… He is also mentally and physically fit… We have prepared an application under section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act and will submit it to the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday, seeking permission to treat the juvenile as a major offender. Once we get the permission, the case will be taken up in a fast track court.”