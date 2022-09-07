scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Surat to see immersion of over 68k Ganesh idols tomorrow

Ganesh idols below 5 feet in height will be immersed in the artificial ponds, while those over 5 feet will be immersed in the sea at Dumas and Hazira.”

Preparations are on for the  immersion of more than 68,000 Ganesh idols in Surat. (File Representational Photo)

Preparations are on for the  immersion of more than 68,000 Ganesh idols in Surat Friday, said city police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar. Security has been beefed up ahead of the processions. Tomar requested people to carry out the procession peacefully. 

“Of the 82,000 Ganesh idols in the state, 68000 idols will be immersed in the 19 artificial ponds made by the Surat Municipal Corporation in different zones and in the sea Friday. We have got registration applications from 5,233 Ganesh mandals of which 4,255 applications were cleared and granted permission, while the remaining ones will be done in the coming days. Public entry and monitoring of CCTVs at the artificial ponds will be done by Surat police and municipal commissioner,” Tomar said. 

He also requested organisers carrying the idols to avoid songs that hurt religious sentiments. 

Besides the existing Surat police force, 3,500 ‘friends of police’ in uniforms will also be present to maintain law and order. Eighty two CCTV cameras have been installed on the Raj Marg of Surat from where the procession will pass. Apart from this, 15 drone cameras will be used at crowded and sensitive areas in the city, while 975 policemen will have body-worn cameras to keep a tab on the movements of the public. 

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:30:22 pm
