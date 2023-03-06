Surat textile traders unhappy with Assam government ban on power loom-produced mekhela chador

The Saket group, an organisation of textile traders based in Surat, met Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil recently to discuss the Assam government’s recent ban on the sale of mekhela chador made from power looms. The Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) also approached the Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh and sought time to clear the ready stock of mekhela chador produced in Surat.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma banned the sale of power-loom-produced mekhela chador in the north-eastern state from March 1. He also ordered deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to seize such products from March 1. Sources said the decision has been taken to promote local handloom-made mekhela chador.

The price of a handloom-made mekhela chador, a traditional attire in Assam, starts from Rs 3,000. “The Surat-made mekhela chador is much in demand as it is cost-effective and caters to low-income groups,” said FOSTTA president Manoj Agrawal.

There are 65,000 textile trading shops in 170 textile trading markets in Surat. Lakhs of people are involved in textile-trading activities in Surat city and most of them are migrant workers from different states and cities.

Textile traders in Surat have expressed their apprehension over the ban, stating that large stocks of mekhela chador were lying in godowns or in retail counters in Assam. They have sought time to clear the ready stock.

Saket member Sawarmal Budiya said, “Mekhela chador is a traditional wear of people in Assam. The power loom-produced mekhela chador in Surat is made from fabrics such as polyester, cotton, nylon, and kota yarns. The locally produced mekhela chador in Assam is made from silk and khadi. The demand for mekhela chador goes up in the run-up to the Bihu festival, which starts on April 14. The mekhela chadors made in Surat are the cheapest.”

Budhiya further said, “If such a ban is strictly enforced, the textile traders of Surat city will face a great loss… The annual turnover from selling mekhela chador is around Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore.”

Reacting to the issue, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said: “The Saket Group has asked me to request the Assam government to give traders some time to clear the stocks. The traders have also assured us that once the existing stock gets sold, they will not manufacture mekhela chador again. We will request the Assam chief minister and MPs from Assam to give some time to the traders to clear the existing stock.”

Manoj Agrawal said, “Our delegation met Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh in Surat Saturday and raised the issue. We have requested her to give us some time to clear the ready stock of mekhela chador. Her response was positive, and she assured us that she will talk to the Government of Assam and try to resolve the issue.”