Surat textile industry: Meeting inconclusive, no decision on closing mills

Days after owners of dyeing and printing mills in Surat proposed to keep their units shut from November 1 due to coal shortage and rise in production costs, a joint meeting between the three associations of the textile industry held Monday to discuss the issue remained inconclusive.

The meeting, conducted at the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry office, was attended by president of Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association (FOGWA) Ashok Jirawala, president of the South Gujarat Textile Processing Association (SGTPA) Jitubhai Vakhariya, Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) president Manoj Agrawal and its former president Devkishan Mankani, among others.

In a meeting of SGTPA on October 8, the mill owners suggested to keep the units shut for a month due to the rise in the prices of colours, chemicals and the fuel crisis arising from coal shortage.

FOSTTA president Manoj Agrawal said they have objected to the proposal to keep the mills closed for a month, as it would affect the textile trading industry.

“Since the last two months, the textile mills had raised prices up to Rs 2.50 per metre. We understand that the price hike of coal and chemicals has led to a hike in the printing charges, but every now and then they hike the prices…. We have put forward a proposal to the SGTPA to fix prices in accordance with rates applicable on the day of delivery of grey cloth by traders to textile mills. But they have rejected it,” he told The Indian Express.

However, SGTPA president Vakhariya said the mills are facing heavy loss. “For the past one-and-a-half months, prices of coal and chemicals have been rising. We are also facing a shortage of coal supply… The prices of the colours, chemicals, and coals fluctuate at different time periods, and as per their availability, it is not uniform. The chemical factories hike prices thrice a week also.. ”

SGTPA is yet to take a call on shutting the mills and Vakhariya said they have called a general body meeting of its members after October 20 where the final decision will be made.

FOGWA president Ashok Jirawala said ,”We understand the situation of the textile mills… They (textile mills) can keep the mills closed for two days in a week and continue their production. There are 7.50 lakh powerloom machines in Surat, which house over 4 lakh workers. There are around 4 lakh workers working in the 65,000 textile trading shops and godowns, and around 3 lakh workers in the textile mills. If any segment in this chain gets shut, the remaining segment will automatically get affected…”