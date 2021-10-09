Surat: SMC urges residential societies to not organise garba events

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued notices to presidents and secretaries of over 100 residential societies and around 100 apartments in Athwa zone requesting them to not organise garba events during the Navratri festival. If the residential societies and apartments are organising garba events, the notice said, then Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly followed.

Around 19 cases of Covid-19 were reported from Avishkar and Megh Mayur apartments in Athwalines area a few days ago, and they have been put under cluster zones, along with 24 other apartments and residential societies. These apartments and residential societies were earlier instructed not to organise garba events.

The civic body, in the last two days, issued notices to apartments and residential societies where Covid-19 cases were reported in the last few months requesting them to not organise garba events.

“We have requested them not to organise garba events, and stay safe at home. The reason is that during Ganesh Chaturti festival, large numbers of cases have come out, due to social gatherings at one place… Those societies that are in the cluster zone are not organising garba events. We have also made different teams to check whether the Covid protocols are maintained during the garba event or and if not, we will take strict actions,” SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said Friday.

The notice, a copy of which, is with The Indian Express, stated that if the residential societies are organising garba events, Covid-19 protocols including use of sanitizers, masks and maintaining social distance, should be followed. Even those residents having symptoms including fever, cough, cold, and throat ache should be immediately taken to nearby Urban Health Centre of SMC to test for Covid-19, the notice said.

President of a residential society, on condition of anonymity said, “We have received notices from the SMC and we have organised garba events and have ensured that Covid protocols are followed. Earlier, positive cases had come up from our apartment. We have already made arrangements of the garba event, and have informed the flat holders about the SMC notice.”

According to the Surat police department, some of the society residents had sought permission from them to use loud speakers during garba events. While they were granted permission, police said, the residential societies have been told stricty follow the 12 am curfew notification.