Surat: SMC gives nod to conventional barrage project on Tapi river

The Standing Committee of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday granted gave approval for the conventional barrage project to be built on the Tapi river at the cost of Rs 941.71 crore for water conservation.

SMC officials said that the barrage will be built on Tapi river joining Rundh and Bhata villages and it will prevent the saline seawater from entering the river. The design of the one-kilometre-long barrage was approved by top rank officials in Gandhiangar.

The construction work of the barrage will be done in three phases. Around 11,974 square meters of private land at Rundh and 14,363 square meters of private land at Bhata village and 1.92 lakh square meters of government land will be acquired for this project. The construction work will be given to Unique constructions.

Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel said, “In the first phase, documentation and approvals from different departments will be taken and in the second phase, constructions will be done. We will get Rs 100 crore from state government and we will also get funding from the Centre, remaining amount we will be bored by SMC. The daily requirement of water from Tapi river for household purpose of Surat is 1200 MLD (Million Litres per Day)”.