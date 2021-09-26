Surat: Shops selling fish, meat to stay shut on Oct 2, 4

September 26, 2021 1:17:36 am
The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued a notification on Saturday saying that all shops selling fish and meat should remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and World Animal Day on October 4. Slaughterhouses in the city will also remain closed on these days, the notification said.
As per the notification, the shops and slaughterhouses in Kamela Darwaja and Rander areas also will remain shut. It added that those who violate the order will face action under sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act and the Bombay Police Act. SMC deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “It is a resolution passed by the SMC… For the past two years, we have been keeping meat shops closed on World Animal Day.”
