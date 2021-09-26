Surat: Shops selling fish, meat to stay shut on Oct 2, 4

Those who violate the order will face action under sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act and the Bombay Police Act. (Representational)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) issued a notification on Saturday saying that all shops selling fish and meat should remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and World Animal Day on October 4. Slaughterhouses in the city will also remain closed on these days, the notification said.