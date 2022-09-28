scorecardresearch
Surat: Seven people held for beating youth to death sent to judicial custody

The seven accused were sent in judicial custody at the Surat Central Jail after they were produced before the court by the police Tuesday evening.

Surat latest newsThe local residents caught the youth and beat him severely with fists and kicks when he failed to answer them suspecting him to be a thief. (file)

A court in Gujarat’s Surat city sent seven people to judicial custody for beating an unidentified youth to death in Amroli area while suspecting him to be a thief.

The police have launched a drive for identification of the deceased.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday night after a youth was spotted moving suspiciously near Ashirwad residency nearby the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Amroli area.

The local residents caught the youth and beat him severely with fists and kicks when he failed to answer them suspecting him to be a thief.

The youth died on the road after the incident.

After learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and took charge of the dead body and sent it to the New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The police also lodged an accidental death complaint in connection with the matter.

The police received the autopsy report Tuesday which mentioned multiple injuries — both internal and external — as the cause of death.

On the basis of the autopsy report and after primary investigation, Amroli Police Sub Inspector N G Dudhrejiya lodged a complaint Tuesday against seven people identified as Sagar Bhatt, Bhavesh Borad, Tarun Bhadiyadra, Vinubhai Vaghela, Sursingh Dabhi, Prabudhar Vithalani and Jay Visadiya — all residents of Ashiwad residency — in connection with this incident.

The police registered the offence under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (offences against public tranquility), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. (IPC)

“We have arrested all the accused involved in beating an unknown youth suspecting him to be a thief. We have also started a probe to identify (the deceased) and have sent our teams to the nearby areas with photographs. The accused had in their statements mentioned that the deceased had been involved in petty thefts earlier. The autopsy report says that internal organs were damaged and even external injury was found on his body,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, G Division, Z R Desai, told The Indian Express.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:36:41 pm
