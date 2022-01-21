Surat: Sangam Enviro face charges for discharging hazardous waste into Sachin creek

The Surat police Wednesday registered yet another offence against Bharuch-based Sangam Enviro and others for their alleged involvement in discharging hazardous waste (sodium hydrosulphide and sodium thiosulphate) into the natural creek at Sachin.

The Surat Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued a look out notice against Sameer Hiremath, Managing Director of Hikal Ltd, a pharma company based in Mumbai, when it could not locate him in Mumbai.

Sources said six labourers died and 29 others of Vishwaprem mill (textile dyeing and printing mill) at Sachin GIDC Road No. 3 got infected due to the poisonous gas that emitted from the creek after hazardous waste chemicals were discharged from a tanker on January 6. The hazardous waste allegedly was from Hikal Ltd.

A complaint in this connection was registered by the Sachin GIDC police station. A total of 15 people, including the tanker driver, owner and the Sangam Enviro Company owners and partners were arrested by the Sachin GIDC police. The arrested ones are currently under police remand at the Surat crime branch.

During the investigation, the crime branch found Sangam Enviro company had been regularly discharging hazardous waste into the Sachin creek.

Surat Crime Branch police inspector NB Barot, had Wednesday night, lodged another offence against Sangam Enviro Company and others under IPC Sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and the Environment Protection Act, Section 15 (penalty for contravention of the provisions of the act and the rules, orders and directions.)

The police had mentioned eight accused in the complaint, including Sangam Enviro Company owners and partners identified as Ashishkumar Gupta (47) of Vadodara and native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Nilesh Behra (28) of Amroli in Surat and native of Baleshwar in Odisha, Mitrey Veragi (39) of Bharuch and the tanker driver Surendrasingh Jitendra Singh (37) of Ankleshwar GIDC and a native of Azamgarh UP, and others identified as Premsagar alias Omprakash Gupta (33) of Sachin in Surat and a native of Jalon district in UP, Vishal Yadav (21) of Ankleshwar in Bharuch and native of Jaunpur in UP, Jaypratap Tomar (24) of Ankleshwar and native of Murena in MP and Babloo whose full name is not known. Except Babloo, other accused are currently in police custody.

As per the details mentioned in the complaint, the accused had earlier on December 22, 2021, had discharged hazardous toxic chemicals (sodium hydrosulphide) into Sachin creek. The hazardous chemicals was sent by Hikal Chemicals, a pharma company of Mumbai, to Sangam Enviro company for disposal. Again, another tanker of the same hazardous waste delivered by CHEMIE Organic Chemicals company at Jhagadia in Bharuch district to Sangam Enviro Company, was disposed off into the Sachin creek by the accused on December 24, 2021.

Police Inspector of Special Operations Group (SOG) Surat, RS Suvera said, “Surat police have issued a look-out notice against Hikal company owner Sameer Hiremath. Our teams reached his house, office and other places in Mumbai but could not locate him. The company had failed to undergo pollution guidelines for discharging the hazardous waste. However, our teams are checking the role of CHEMIE Company of Jhagadia to find out whether they have followed proper rules laid by pollution control board. Currently, we are collecting evidences into the second complaint. The Sangam Enviro company owners, middle persons and tankers drivers are in the custody of Surat crime branch. We are also questioning them to find out who others are involved in the entire racket.”