Surat sales bring smiles to goat traders from Rajasthan

Mohammed Shafi Pathan is getting his wife a “surprise gift”—a small gold earring—when he returns from Surat to his village in Rajsamand in Rajasthan.

The farmer and goat rearer is elated following a season of good sales, after almost two years, ahead of Bakr Eid that falls Sunday.

“We have no other sources of income as we grow bajri in the agricultural fields. We face irrigational issues and hence, rear goats for additional income to meet family needs. My family consists of four sons and one daughter. They take care of the goats that would be sold in Surat on Bakr Eid,” he told The Indian Express.

Ahead of Bakr Eid, a large number of goat traders from different districts and villages of Rajasthan set up temporary tents on open grounds in Surat to sell the animals. One such group settled at an open ground near Bharatnagar in the Bhatena area where locals had made arrangements for temporary sheds where they can tie their goats, sleep and cook their food. Pathan was part of this group.

“We came to Surat on June 26 and settled in the Bharatnagar area. We have come to Surat to sell our goats after two years. In 2019, we came with 100 goats and did well. Our goat breed, named Sojad, is indigenous. Mostly, the white colour goat has a higher demand. This year, my younger brother and I came with 300 goats. Rs 1 lakh was spent on their transportation,” Pathan said, adding, “All the goats are over 1.5 years old. We take extra care as those goats with broken teeth or one horn or any injury on their bodies are not used for kurbani.”

This year’s sales are special because it comes after two years of pandemic blues when he had to face great financial difficulties. “This year we have sold all our goats and earned a handsome income. We even sold some goats that were left at lower rates.” The selling price of a goat this year has been between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, depending upon the weight.

Organisers of the Bharatnagar Bakri Mandi had made elaborate arrangements this year. “We provided all the facilities for the traders and also made a roof with steel metal so that the goats do not get wet in the rain. We have made margins with bamboo in the open ground so that each trader can keep their goats safely and prevent them from getting mixed with other goats. Our charges are nominal for them. We even have made a stall where goat food is sold. We have been organising Bakri mandis every year for the past 10 years,” Jamil Shaikh, the organiser said.

This year was the first time Mohammed Usman (45), another goat trader from Pokhran in Rajasthan, came to Surat to sell his goats. “I have been in the goat trading business for the past 15 years. Earlier, I used to go to Mumbai to sell goats on Eid. This year, I have come to Surat. We get good money in Mumbai in comparison to Surat, but we have to face a lot of problems there as there are no arrangements. We have to keep the goats in the open or nearby highways. We also face theft of goats. We have to travel a longer distance to get food for us and for the goats, in addition to the water problems,” Mohammed Usman said.

Usman sold all the 100 goats he brought between a price range of Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000. “…I am satisfied with the business. Next year onwards, I will bring 300 goats,” Usman, who has three daughters between 20 years and 17 years, said.

The stock has increased owing to zero sales during the two years of pandemic, said Mohammed Yusuf Khan (30), another goat trader from Pokhran, who has been coming to Surat since the past five years. He sold 200 goats at the bakri mandi during the last 10 days. Khan’s family lives in a house that is made of mud. He wants to build a pucca house and looks to start the construction from his earnings from the Surat sale.

“I have to make (the house) pucca. I have earned a handsome amount from here which I will use to construct the house. My three children are minors, and I have decided to get them well educated, so that they cannot face such hardships which I have faced,” Khan said.