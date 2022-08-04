scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Surat records first death due to swine flu of this year

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation health department, a 49-year-old woman who had been admitted in a private hospital, died during treatment Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 4, 2022 12:44:48 am
swine flu, swine flu death, swine flu cases in India, Surat latest news, Surat news updates, Indian Expressswine flu, swine flu death, swine flu cases in India, Surat latest news, Surat news updates, Indian Express (file)

Surat reported the first death due to Swine flu this year Wednesday, when five new patients were admitted to different hospitals. As many as 32 persons have tested positive for swine flu in Surat this year.

Surat did not report a single case of swine flu in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation health department, a 49-year-old woman who had been admitted in a private hospital, died during treatment Wednesday.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We have made a separate ward for swine flu patients in SMIMER and New Civil hospital. As on today, there are eight active Swine patients admitted in private and government hospitals in Surat out of which one patient is kept on a high oxygen support system and another is on ventilator support.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“We have also intimated the doctors of private hospitals and clinics to contact us when they come across suspected and confirmed cases of swine flu,” Dr Naik added.

The first case of swine flu this year in Surat was detected July 15 in a patient who showed symptoms including breathlessness, high fever, and cough, and he was admitted in private hospital.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

After he tested positive for swine flu, the patient was administered Tamiflu and later discharged from the hospital.

In 2017, Surat had reported a total of 392 swine flu cases and 23 deaths, followed by 161 patients and nine deaths in 2018, while in 2019, 512 persons tested positive for swine flu and 11 died due to the
disease.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:44:48 am

Most Popular

1

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

2

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement