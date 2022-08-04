Surat records first death due to swine flu of this year

August 4, 2022 12:44:48 am
Surat reported the first death due to Swine flu this year Wednesday, when five new patients were admitted to different hospitals. As many as 32 persons have tested positive for swine flu in Surat this year.
Surat did not report a single case of swine flu in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Surat Municipal Corporation health department, a 49-year-old woman who had been admitted in a private hospital, died during treatment Wednesday.
SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We have made a separate ward for swine flu patients in SMIMER and New Civil hospital. As on today, there are eight active Swine patients admitted in private and government hospitals in Surat out of which one patient is kept on a high oxygen support system and another is on ventilator support.”
“We have also intimated the doctors of private hospitals and clinics to contact us when they come across suspected and confirmed cases of swine flu,” Dr Naik added.
The first case of swine flu this year in Surat was detected July 15 in a patient who showed symptoms including breathlessness, high fever, and cough, and he was admitted in private hospital.
After he tested positive for swine flu, the patient was administered Tamiflu and later discharged from the hospital.
In 2017, Surat had reported a total of 392 swine flu cases and 23 deaths, followed by 161 patients and nine deaths in 2018, while in 2019, 512 persons tested positive for swine flu and 11 died due to the
disease.
Latest News
