Surat: Probe on into fire incident in bus

The Surat fire department officials, forensic science officials, RTO officials, and Surat police have started a joint probe to find the cause of the fire incident in the Rajdhani luxury bus in which a woman died while her husband was severely injured in Surat on Tuesday night.

The incident happened when a private luxury bus of Rajdhani travels caught fire at Hirabaug circle in Varachha.

The deceased was identified as Taniya Navlani (30) while her husband Vishal Navlani (32), both residents of Bhavnagar town, is hospitalised.

As many 16 passengers were in the bus when the fire broke out.

Several passersby gathered on the spot and helped the passengers for rescue. Vishal Navlani struggle to escape from the bus with his wife, and he jumped out of the burning bus.

Vishal and Tanya, who had incurred 90 per cent burns, were rushed to SMIMER hospital where the latter was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Kapodara police registered an offence into the incident and started a probe.

Police sources said that Vishal Navlani runs a textile shop and the couple were returning to Bhavnagar after a trip to Goa .

On Wednesday, the forensic Science Laboratory officials reached the spot and collected samples. The fire department officials and RTO officials also reached the spot and examined the bus.

Kapodara police station police sub-inspector PG Davra said, “At present, we have registered accident death case into the incident and started a probe. The luxury bus was not air-conditioned. The forensic science laboratory officials, fire department team, RTO are helping us to find out the exact cause of the fire… If any negligence is found on the part of the travel agency, we will take strict action against them.”

Chief Fire Officer of the Surat Municipal Corporation Basant Pareek said, “We suspect there might be a short circuit in the electric wiring into the bus. We will submit our report to Kapodara police. ”