scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Surat post office sells 20k national flags; officials say rise in demand

The central government has launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist national flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 7, 2022 4:00:10 am
Paresh Patel, trustee of Sansakarkunj Gyanpeeth, with students after distributing flags. (Express Photo)

The head post office in Surat has sold around 20,000 national flags in four days part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and is receiving more orders for national flags.

The central government has launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist national flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day.

As part of the campaign, the Surat head post office is selling national flags through its 237 branches in the district.

The postal department has also has made a selfie point inside the head post office where customers can take a selfie with the national flag and upload it on social media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Senior Postal Superintendent Shishir Kumar said, “We started selling the national flags from August 2 in Surat. We have received 31,500 flags so far, out of which we have sold 20,000 flags till date. We have sold 2,000 flags to a school and 10,000 flags to Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited. We have got inquiries from private organizations and government offices for the supply of flags. As demand rose, we have requested the Gujarat head office to increase the supply. We have carried out meetings in different schools to create awareness among students and school authorities to purchase the flags as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.”

“After receiving demands, we book the numbers of flags required and also get the amount deposited in a separate post office account. Later we supply the flags to the industries and schools… We have also sold flag to the parents of Harmit Desai, who had recently won the gold medal in the Commonwealth games.”

Among those who bought the national flag from the postal department is Sanskarkunj Gyanpeeth at Olpad which had placed an order for around 1,500 flags.

Sansakarkunj Gyanpeeth school trustee Paresh Patel said, “We have collected funds from 1,500 students and placed the order… The officials delivered 800 flags and we distributed it to students on Saturday. The remaining flags will be delivered most probably on Monday. We have told the students to hoist flag at their homes between August 13 and 15, take a selfie with it and send it to us.”

In Valsad too, the postal department in receiving several orders for the national flag. Post master of Valsad post office Anil Kumar said, “We have got stock of 15,000 national flags and we have till date sold over 13,000. We have carried out meeting with the industrial association and made them aware to purchase national flag to hoist between at their office and houses.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:00:10 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement