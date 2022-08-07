Surat post office sells 20k national flags; officials say rise in demand

August 7, 2022 4:00:10 am
The head post office in Surat has sold around 20,000 national flags in four days part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and is receiving more orders for national flags.
The central government has launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist national flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day.
As part of the campaign, the Surat head post office is selling national flags through its 237 branches in the district.
The postal department has also has made a selfie point inside the head post office where customers can take a selfie with the national flag and upload it on social media.
Senior Postal Superintendent Shishir Kumar said, “We started selling the national flags from August 2 in Surat. We have received 31,500 flags so far, out of which we have sold 20,000 flags till date. We have sold 2,000 flags to a school and 10,000 flags to Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited. We have got inquiries from private organizations and government offices for the supply of flags. As demand rose, we have requested the Gujarat head office to increase the supply. We have carried out meetings in different schools to create awareness among students and school authorities to purchase the flags as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.”
“After receiving demands, we book the numbers of flags required and also get the amount deposited in a separate post office account. Later we supply the flags to the industries and schools… We have also sold flag to the parents of Harmit Desai, who had recently won the gold medal in the Commonwealth games.”
Among those who bought the national flag from the postal department is Sanskarkunj Gyanpeeth at Olpad which had placed an order for around 1,500 flags.
Sansakarkunj Gyanpeeth school trustee Paresh Patel said, “We have collected funds from 1,500 students and placed the order… The officials delivered 800 flags and we distributed it to students on Saturday. The remaining flags will be delivered most probably on Monday. We have told the students to hoist flag at their homes between August 13 and 15, take a selfie with it and send it to us.”
In Valsad too, the postal department in receiving several orders for the national flag. Post master of Valsad post office Anil Kumar said, “We have got stock of 15,000 national flags and we have till date sold over 13,000. We have carried out meeting with the industrial association and made them aware to purchase national flag to hoist between at their office and houses.”
