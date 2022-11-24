Surat poll team nabs two youths, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash

An election team led by the Surat district collector Tuesday night nabbed two youths from Mahidharpura area and seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from their possession, according to officials.

The incident happened when the election team stopped a car in which three youths were traveling at Mahidharpura area. They seized Rs 75 lakh cash from the car after the youths failed to give a satisfactory reply, officials said.

Later, the Mahidharpura police team reached and the two were arrested. The third person managed to escape. The two youths were identified as Uday Gurjar and Mohammed Faiz. On Wednesday, income tax officials questioned the youths.

Collector Ayush Oak said, “We seized Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash from a car and two youths are being questioned. We have so far seized over Rs 4.25 crore unaccounted cash in various such incidents.”