scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Surat poll team nabs two youths, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash

The incident happened when the election team stopped a car in which three youths were traveling  at Mahidharpura area. They seized Rs 75 lakh cash from the car after the youths failed to give a satisfactory reply, officials said.

Collector Ayush Oak said, “We seized Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash from a car and two youths are being questioned. We have so far seized over Rs 4.25 crore unaccounted cash in various such incidents.”

An election team led by the Surat district collector Tuesday night nabbed two youths from Mahidharpura area and seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from their possession, according to officials.

The incident happened when the election team stopped a car in which three youths were traveling  at Mahidharpura area. They seized Rs 75 lakh cash from the car after the youths failed to give a satisfactory reply, officials said.

Later, the Mahidharpura police team reached and the two were arrested. The third person managed to escape. The two youths were identified as Uday Gurjar and Mohammed Faiz. On Wednesday, income tax officials questioned the youths.

Collector Ayush Oak said, “We seized Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash from a car and two youths are being questioned. We have so far seized over Rs 4.25 crore unaccounted cash in various such incidents.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:10:30 am
Next Story

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis out of Mumbai, state Cabinet meeting cancelled

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X